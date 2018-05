FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB) have moved notably lower during trading on Thursday, slumping by 4.4 percent. With the drop, Deutsche Bank hit its lowest intraday level in well over a year earlier in the session.



The sharp decline by Deutsche Bank comes after the German investment bank and financial services company announced 7,000 job cuts in its efforts to cut costs following weak trading performance.



