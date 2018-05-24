

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $418.25 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $321.02 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.59 billion from $3.31 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $418.25 Mln. vs. $321.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $3.59 Bln vs. $3.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 to $0.99 Full year EPS guidance: $3.92 to $4.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX