

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $164 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $3.78 billion from $3.44 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $164 Mln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX