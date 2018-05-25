

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, surrendering almost 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,155-point plateau and it may extend its misery on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on renewed geopolitical concerns and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index fell 14.31 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 3,154.65 after trading between 3,152.07 and 3,173.53. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 7.67 points or 0.42 percent to end at 1,827.05.



Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.78 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China dropped 1.04 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.37 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.72 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank declined 1.09 percent, China Life collected 0.53 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.87 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.14 percent, China Vanke was down 0.56 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks came under early pressure on Thursday; they rebounded slightly in the afternoon but still closed in the red.



The Dow fell 75.05 points or 0.30 percent to 24,811.76, while the NASDAQ eased 1.53 points or 0.02 percent to 7,424.43 and the S&P 500 fell 5.53 points or 0.20 percent to 2,727.76.



The early pullback followed news that President Donald Trump has called off the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump attributed the decision to call off the meeting to North Korea displaying 'tremendous anger and open hostility.'



In economic news, the Labor Department noted an unexpected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended May 19. Also, the National Association of Realtors showed a bigger than expected decline in existing home sales in April.



Energy stocks continued to show weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery plunged $1.13 to $70.71 a barrel on concerns OPEC may boost output.



