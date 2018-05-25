

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) has appointed its first female chairman. Jane Garvey, a United board member since 2009, was selected as the new non executive chairman.



'Jane steps into this critical role bringing with her decades of experience as both a leader and pioneer in our industry,' Oscar Munoz, United's chief executive, said in a statement.



Ms. Garvey is North America chairman of Meridiam Infrastructure Finance Sarl, a public-private-partnership development and investment firm based in Paris focused on greenfield opportunities in transportation, water and social infrastructure.



Before assuming the United board role in 2009, Ms. Garvey served on the transition team for President Barack Obama. Before that, she headed U.S. public/private partnerships at JPMorgan , advising states on financing strategies for state governments. She also served as the 14th administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.



