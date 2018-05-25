

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) and MedImmune, its global biologics research and development arm, announced positive overall survival results for the Phase III PACIFIC trial, a randomised, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multi-centre trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab) in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer whose disease had not progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy concurrent with radiation therapy. The company said a planned interim analysis conducted by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee concluded that the trial has met its second of two primary endpoints by showing statistically-significant OS benefit with clinically-meaningful improvement in patients receiving Imfinzi compared to placebo.



The safety and tolerability profile for Imfinzi was consistent with that reported at the time of the progression-free survival analysis.



In May 2017, AstraZeneca announced that the PACIFIC trial met its first primary endpoint of progression-free survival by demonstrating a median improvement of 11.2 months vs. placebo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX