

PayPoint Plc Additional Listing 25 May 2018 Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 62,000 ordinary shares of 1/3p each to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. It is expected that the admission will commence on 29 May 2018.



The shares will be issued and allocated as stated out of the following share scheme:



* Long Term Incentive Plan Name of authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:



Susan Court Company Secretary Tel: +44 (0) 1707 600 300



