

OneSavings Bank plc (the Company)



Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with the PDMRs



The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 24 May 2018 at a price of £4.1956 per Share, being the average closing price of the Shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant.



The Awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets and relative total shareholder return. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards and they will be subject to a two year retention period post vesting.



+-----------------+---------------------------+ | Name | Number of Shares acquired | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Executive Directors | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Andrew Golding | 180,439 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | April Talintyre | 121,005 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Other PDMRs | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Jens Bech | 66,790 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Richard Davis | 41,451 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | John Eastgate | 53,937 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Jason Elphick | 47,693 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Hasan Kazmi | 55,897 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Clive Kornitzer | 57,149 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Lisa Odendaal | 39,959 | +-----------------+---------------------------+ | Richard Wilson | 43,826 | +-----------------+---------------------------+



The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andrew Golding



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Chief Executive Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |180,439 |£757,049.87 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |180,439 |£757,049.87 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person April Talintyre



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Chief Financial Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 121,005 £507,688.58 | +----------+ | | | | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |121,005 |£507,688.58 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jens Bech



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Commercial Director



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |66,790 |£280,224.12 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |66,790 |£280,224.12 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Davis



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Chief Information Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |41,451 |£173,911.82 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |41,451 |£173,911.82 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person John Eastgate



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Sales & Marketing Director



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |53,937 |£226,298.08 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |53,937 |£226,298.08 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jason Elphick



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |47,693 |£200,100.75 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |47,693 |£200,100.75 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Chief Risk Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |55,897 |£234,521.45 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |55,897 |£234,521.45 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |57,149 |£239,774.34 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |57,149 |£239,774.34 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Head of Internal Audit



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |39,959 |£167,651.98 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |39,959 |£167,651.98 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Wilson



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |24 May 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Acquisition | |£4.1956 |43,826 |£183,876.37 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.1956 |43,826 |£183,876.37 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



Enquiries:



OneSavings Bank plc Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796



Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959



Notes to Editors



About OneSavings Bank plc



OneSavings Bank plc began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.



OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending and secured funding lines. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.



