

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) reported the Group has recently experienced trading conditions which have been materially more challenging than had been expected, within a soft homewares market. The conditions have impacted the Group's trading performance. LFL store sales were down 4.7% in the quarter to date. LFL online sales in the same period were up 43.7%, resulting in total LFL sales to rise 0.1% in the quarter to date.



Dunelm Group currently believes that underlying profits for the year are likely to be moderately below those delivered last year. The Group currently expects total sales for the full year to be in the region of 1.05 billion pounds, an increase of approximately 10% on the prior year.



Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive, said: 'We have seen an unexpectedly challenging start to the fourth quarter, with continuing softness in the homewares market and reduced footfall to our stores. We are making good progress on our strategic plans to be a truly multi-channel retailer and further strengthen our customer offer.'



