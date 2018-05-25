

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's capacity utilization rebounded in May, while business confidence weakened for the second straight month, figures from the central bank showed Friday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 77.9 percent in May from 77.3 percent in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate climbed to 78.2 percent in May from 77.7 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that business confidence index dropped further to 109.9 in May from 111.2 in April.



