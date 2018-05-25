

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian stocks may fall Friday along with oil prices which tumbled below $70 a barrel.



Reports surfaced indicating that OPEC may end its supply quota plan with Russia, given that production from some key members will continue to fade. Venezuela's oil industry is in tatters while Iran faces harsh sanctions from the US.



Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that 'all options are on the table' on relaxing the terms of the global oil supply deal.



The TSX Composite Index has drifted slightly lower over the past three sessions after a 2-week win streak was halted Tuesday.



That's despite a trio of strong earnings reports from the banking sector, as TD Bank, RBC and CIBC all beat expectations.



Bell Media is cutting a number of jobs in Toronto after deciding not to renew Daily Planet and Innerspace.



Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline may proceed after a BC court dismisses environmental certificate challenges.



The loonie has dropped to its lowest in nine days versus the dollar due to the falling oil prices.



