

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Friday, trimming strong gains from earlier in the week.



Markets have been relatively calm despite the sabre-rattling by President Donald Trump toward North Korea.



Trump cancelled their highly-touted summit for June and warned that the U.S. has a massive nuclear arsenal. The response from Pyongyang had been somewhat subdued thus far, preventing gold from rallying into a third session.



June gold was down $2 at $1308 an ounce as traders weighed U.S. durable goods data.



The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a bigger than expected decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of April.



Durable goods orders slumped by 1.7 percent in April after spiking by an upwardly revised 2.7 percent in March.



