

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - A day after his surprise decision to cancel an historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump seemed pleased with the response by the reclusive communist nation.



'Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea,' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Friday.



He added, 'We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!'



The tweet from Trump came after the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency carried a statement by Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye-gwan.



In the statement, Kim indicated North Korea remains willing to hold talks with the U.S. and expressed a willingness to give Trump the 'time and opportunity' to reconsider his decision.



'We remain unchanged in our goal and will to do everything we can for the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and humankind,' Kim said.



Kim said the unilateral cancellation of the summit was unexpected and a sign of the deep-rooted animosity between North Korea and the U.S.



While Trump attributed his decision to North Korea displaying 'tremendous anger and open hostility,' Kim seemed to put the blame on the U.S.



Kim argued that the hostility referred to by Trump was just a reaction to 'unbridled remarks' by U.S. officials pushing for North Korea to unilaterally scrap its nuclear program ahead of the summit.



