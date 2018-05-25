

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market climbed during the first few hours of trade Friday, but began to pare its early gains around midday. The stock ended the session with a small loss.



Traders continue to keep an eye on the political situation in Italy and are now also focused on Spain, after the country's Socialists called for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.14 percent Friday and finished at 8,759.08. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.05 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.01 percent.



The weak performance of the pharma heavy weights pressured the overall market at the end of the trading week. Roche dropped 0.6 percent and Novartis slid 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, shares of Nestle rose 0.2 percent.



Lafargeholcim declined 0.3 percent on reports that the company is planning to announce job cuts.



Richemont gained 0.1 percent after it snapped up 95 percent of Italy's Yoox Net-a-Porter, cementing its takeover of the company.



Sika was among the top performing stocks of the session, climbing 1.3 percent. SGS increased 0.9 percent and Swiss Life added 0.8 percent.



