PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open lower, shares of Ross Stores (ROST) have seen some further downside over the course of the trading session on Friday. Ross Stores is currently down by 7 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in a month.



The notable decline by Ross Stores comes after the discount retailer reported better than expected first quarter earnings but provided disappointing guidance.



