

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., cruised to re-election in 2012 with more than 58 percent of the vote, but the results of a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll suggest he could face a much tougher race this fall.



The poll found that 28 percent of New Jersey voters support Menendez, while 24 percent back his likely Republican challenger Bob Hugin, a former Celgene Corp. (CELG) executive.



The four-point advantage for Menendez is just outside the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



The poor showing by Menendez comes as his trial on federal corruption charges ended in a hung jury, but he still faced bipartisan admonishment by the Senate Ethics Committee.



'It's not uncommon for incumbents to cruise to reelection, but these numbers suggest he's going to have to woo voters like he hasn't had to in a long time,' said Krista Jenkins, director of the FDU poll.



The outcome of the race between Menendez and Hugin could hinge on the substantial 46 percent of New Jersey voters who say they are undecided.



'Both men will pick up considerably more support as the race progresses as the undecideds begin to break for the candidate who shares their partisan leanings,' Jenkins said.



She added, 'With New Jersey a more Democratic state, Menendez is likely to pick up more of this group than Hugin.'



The FDU survey of 856 registered New Jersey voters was conducted May 16th through 21st and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.



