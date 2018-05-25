

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler has issued a recall of about 4.8 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software glitch that could prevent drivers from turning off cruise control.



According to the company, only one incident related to the malfunction has been reported with no reported injuries.



The issue can be triggered when the car accelerates while operating under cruise control, which it might do in order to maintain its speed while climbing a hill, the company said. This could potentially cause a short circuit.



When that happens, the vehicle can become locked in cruise control. Should this error occur, drivers may be able to stop the vehicle by depressing the brake pedal. The vehicle can then be placed into park once stopped. Drivers may also shift the transmission to neutral or forcefully apply the manual brake and place the vehicle in park once stopped.



The company has recalled 2015-17 Chrysler 200, 2014-18 Chrysler 300, 2014-18 Dodge Charger, Dodge Durango, Dodge Journey, Jeep Cherokee, 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2014-18 Ram 2500, 2014-18 Ram 3500, 2014-18 Ram 4500/5500, 2014-19 Ram 1500, 2015-18 Dodge Challenger, 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica and 2018 Jeep Wrangler.



The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration strongly encourages vehicle owners to follow a warning from Fiat Chrysler to stop using cruise control on the vehicles listed below until repaired.



FCA is asking owners of the recalled vehicles to bring them into dealerships for a no-cost software update that can prevent the short circuit.



