

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - SGL Carbon presented its new brand concept to the public. It combines the word mark 'SGL Carbon' - formerly: 'SGL Group - The Carbon Company' - with a newly developed company logo. The company said the return to 'SGL Carbon' as its new company name expresses its core expertise and origin. The brand core 'smart solutions' describes the value proposition and the aspiration of the new SGL.



With the new brand concept, the company is visually putting an end to its strategic realignment. The complete conversion into the new brand design is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.



