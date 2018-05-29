

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fremont, California-based Hormel Food Corp. is recalling about 228,000 pounds of Spam and Black Label Luncheon Loaf products.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the canned pork and chicken products may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically pieces of metal.



The canned pork and chicken products were produced on February 8 through February 10, 2018.



The problem was discovered after the firm received four consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the canned products. There have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of the products.



The recall covers 12-ounce metal cans containing 'SPAM Classic' with a 'Best By' date of February 2021 date. Those products were shipped throughout the U.S. The recall also includes 12-ounce metal cans of 'Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf' with a 'Best By' date of February 2021. Those products were shipped only to Guam.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX