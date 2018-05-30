

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L), a producer of silver and gold, said it will back its guidance for the full year in the AGM to be held at noon on Wednesday. The company will continue to expect production of 67 mln - 70 million ounces of silver, including Silverstream, and 870 thousand - 900 thousand ounces of gold for 2018.



The Group is to announce that it declared an interim dividend of 10.6 US cents per share, with a final dividend of 29.8 US cents per share, bringing the total for the year to $297.7 million.



It also continues to seek to improve energy efficiency and progressively integrate renewables and clean technologies into its energy mix.



Fresnilla, in its annual general meeting, expects to announce the stepping of its independent non-executive director, Guy Wilson, at the AGM meeting. Also, it would unveil the Board's recommendation from the Nominations Committee to name Alberto Tiburcio as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Charles Jacobs as a member to the Audit Committee.



The Board has further approved the appointment of Alejandro Baillères as Deputy Chairman of the Company.



