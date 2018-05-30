

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - The Annual General Meeting of SGL Carbon appointed or re-appointed three members of the Supervisory Board. The longtime member of the Supervisory Board Mr. Dr. Ing. Hubert Lienhard did not run for re-election to the Supervisory Board. Ms. Ingeborg Neumann, Managing Shareholder of Peppermint Holding GmbH, was elected as his successor. Mr. Dr. Daniel Camus and Ms. Dr. Christine Bortenlänger were re-appointed to the Supervisory Board.



There were also changes to the employees' representatives of the Supervisory Board. With effect from yesterday's Annual General Meeting the responsible employees' representatives appointed or re-appointed all seats with the following employee representatives:



Arnhild Broszio, Chair Works Council, Willich/Germany; Ms. Petra Brosowski, Trade Union Secretary IG Metall Bonn-Rhein-Sieg, Germany; Ms. Ana Cristina Cruz, Head of Integrated Management System, Portugal; Mr. Helmut Jodl, Chair Joint Works Council, Germany; Mr. Markus Stettberger, Chair Works Council, Meitingen/Germany; Mr. Dieter Züllighofen, Chair Works Council, Bonn/Germany.



Furthermore, Annual General Meeting of SGL Carbon approved the reduction of the Supervisory Board from 12 to 8 members, which becomes effective following the entry of the relevant article amendment into the company register. For this reason, the term of office of Ms. Dr. Bortenlänger, Ms. Brosowski, Ms. Broszio and Mr. Dr. Camus are limited to this time. A part from that, the newly appointed Supervisory Board members were appointed for a term of office until 2023.



At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Mr. Georg Denoke and Mr. Helmut Jodl were elected as Deputy Chairs to the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Ms. Susanne Klatten.



