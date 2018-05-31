

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Seaspan Corp. (SSW) announced that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain subsidiaries, has entered into a definitive agreement to invest an additional $500 million of equity in Seaspan through the exercise of two tranches of warrants, increasing Fairfax's total investment in Seaspan to $1 billion.



David Sokol, Chairman of Seaspan, said: 'The cumulative investment of $1 billion from Fairfax will significantly strengthen Seaspan's balance sheet, significantly improve access to capital and accelerate our progress toward achieving an investment grade credit rating.'



