

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $39.93 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $25.24 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.12 million or $0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $822.96 million from $761.84 million last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $41.12 Mln. vs. $28.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q1): $822.96 Mln vs. $761.84 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.27 to $0.29



