

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $31.24 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $51.51 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.98 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $1.27 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.70 Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX