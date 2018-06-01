

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) updated its guidance for fiscal 2018 adjusted income to be in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share on a comparable store sales increase of approximately 1%. In March, the company projected fiscal 2018 income in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share on a comparable store sales increase in the low single digit range.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company estimates income will be in the range of $0.60 to $0.70 per share on comparable store sales in the range of flat to up 2%.



For the first-quarter, adjusted income totaled $40.0 million, or $0.95 per share compared to $51.5 million, or $1.15 per share, prior year. Comparable store sales decreased 3.0%. Net sales were $1.27 billion compared to $1.30 billion for the same period last year with the decrease resulting from the decline in comparable store sales and a lower store count year-over-year. The company's first-quarter guidance was income of $1.15 to $1.22 per share, and a comparable store sales change of flat to slightly down.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX