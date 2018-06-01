

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND), formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corp., announced that it has completed the spin-off of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH). Wyndham Destinations now trades on the NYSE under the new symbol, WYND. Following the spin-off, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has approximately 100 million shares outstanding.



Wyndham Worldwide common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2018, the record date for the distribution, received one share of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. common stock for each share of Wyndham Worldwide common stock held by such stockholder on the record date.



