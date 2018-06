WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) said that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ralph Nicoletti will retire at the close of 2018. The company will begin a search for Nicoletti's successor. Both internal and external candidates will be considered.



'On behalf of Newell Brands, I want to extend my thanks to Ralph for his partnership over the last two years,' said Michael Polk, Newell Brands President and Chief Executive Officer.



