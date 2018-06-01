

1 June 2018



PayPoint plc (the 'Company')



NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING PAYPOINT PLC LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN ('LTIP') PAYPOINT PLC DEFERRED BONUS PLAN ('DBP')



2015 LTIP AWARDS The Company announces that on 1 June 2018, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan, LTIP Awards granted in 2015 vested and ordinary shares in the Company were released to the executive director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMR') listed below.



The release of LTIP awards is dependent upon the Total Shareholder Return performance of the Company relative to its comparator group measured over a three year period from the date of grant. The level of vesting for awards granted in 2015 was 40.6%.



The awards were granted on 01 June 2015 at a price of £9.46 per share. The midmarket value of the ordinary shares in the Company on the dealing day prior to the date of release was £9.94 per share.



+--------------+--------------+-------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Director |Awards granted|Awards vested|Awards deducted |Balance of | | | | |in lieu of tax |Ordinary shares | | | | |and NI* |released | +--------------+--------------+-------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Dominic Taylor|72,423 |29,403 |13,820 |15,583 | +--------------+--------------+-------------+-----------------+----------------+



+---------------+--------------+-------------+----------------+----------------+ |PDMRs |Awards granted|Awards vested|Awards deducted |Balance of | | | | |in lieu of tax |Ordinary shares | | | | |and NI* |released | +---------------+--------------+-------------+----------------+----------------+ |Lewis Alcraft |4,756 |1,930 |907 |1,023** | +---------------+--------------+-------------+----------------+----------------+ |Susan Court |6,976 |2,832 |1,332 |1,500 | +---------------+--------------+-------------+----------------+----------------+ |Jon Marchant |8,456 |3,433 |1,613 |1,820** | +---------------+--------------+-------------+----------------+----------------+ |Tim Watkin-Rees|41,985 |17,045 |8,012 |9,033 | +---------------+--------------+-------------+----------------+----------------+ |Katy Wilde |4,122 |1,673 |787 |886 | +---------------+--------------+-------------+----------------+----------------+



* Tax and National Insurance liability will be satisfied by the Company in cash **In lieu of the release of Ordinary shares, the Company made a cash award to the PDMR in a sum equivalent to £9.94 per share.



2015 DBP AWARDS



Following the completion of the three year holding period, the nil cost share options granted on 1 June 2015 have been automatically exercised on 1 June 2018 by participants who have remained in the employment of the Company for the duration of the deferral period. Accordingly, on 1 June 2018 the executive director and PDMRs listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company as set out below.



The DPB awards were granted on 1 June 2015 at a price per share of £9.46 per share. The midmarket value of the ordinary shares in the Company on the dealing day prior to the date of release was £9.94 per share.



+-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |Director |Awards |Dividend |Total Awards |Awards |Balance of | | |granted |awards |exercised |deducted in |Ordinary | | | |accrued | |lieu of tax |shares | | | |during the | |and NI* |released | | | |deferral | | | | | | |period | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |Dominic |11,137 |2,664 |13,801 |6,487 |7,314 | |Taylor | | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+



+-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |PDMRs |Awards |Dividend |Total Awards |Awards |Balance of | | |granted |awards |exercised |deducted in |Ordinary | | | |accrued | |lieu of tax |shares | | | |during the | |and NI* |released | | | |deferral | | | | | | |period | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |Lewis Alcraft|921 |220 |1,141 |536 |605** | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |Susan Court |1,746 |417 |2,163 |1,017 |1,146 | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |Mugur Dogariu|1,309 |313 |1,622 |0*** |1,622 | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |Jon Marchant |2,368 |566 |2,934 |1,379 |1,555** | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |Tim Watkin- |7,672 |1,835 |9,507 |4,469 |5,038 | |Rees | | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+ |Katy Wilde |1,018 |243 |1,261 |593 |668 | +-------------+-----------+------------+-------------+------------+------------+



* Tax and National Insurance liability will be satisfied by the Company in cash **In lieu of the release of Ordinary shares, the Company made a cash award to the PDMR in a sum equivalent to £9.94 per share. *** Self-funded



