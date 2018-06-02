

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) announced that FDA lifted a partial clinical hold placed on CA209-602 (CheckMate -602), a randomized, open-label Phase 3 study evaluating the addition of Opdivo (nivolumab) to pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



The company specified that the decision follows consultation with the FDA and agreement on amendments to the study protocol.



Three trials evaluating Opdivo-based combinationsin relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma were placed on partial clinical hold in September 2017 as an FDA precaution following risks identified in trials studying another anti-PD-1 agent, pembrolizumab, in patients with multiple myeloma.



CheckMate -602 is the last of the three trials to have its partial clinical hold lifted following a similar FDA action announced in December 2017, when the agency lifted partial holds on CA209-039 (CheckMate -039) and CA204-142.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX