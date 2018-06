ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - European Commission announced that it had cleared ABB's (ANN.L, ABB) acquisition of General Electric's (GE) Industrial Solutions businesss. The Commission concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns in the relevant markets within the European Economic Area.



In September, ABB agreed to buy GE Industrial Solutions, GE's global electrification solutions business, for $2.6 billion.



