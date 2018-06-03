

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Companies Limited recalled select packages of No Name Chicken Burgers with the best before code '2019 FE 06' or inner bag code '0378M' and UPC 060383166366 sold before June 2, 2018 since they may pose a risk to consumers if improperly prepared. Improper handling and preparation of these and any other raw chicken products could expose consumers to salmonella.



According to Health Canada, the risk of contracting salmonella can be avoided if safe food handling, preparation and cooking practices are followed. All consumers are advised to properly follow cooking instructions on food packaging and cook frozen raw, breaded chicken products to a safe internal temperature of at least 74°C (165°F).



The company noted that all affected products have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to any store where No Name products are sold and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.



the company said, ' We apologize for any concern or inconvenience this recall may have caused.'



