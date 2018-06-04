

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation accelerated in April after easing in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



The producer price index climbed 4.2 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.8 percent increase in March. The measure has been rising since December 2016.



Domestic market prices grew 4.1 percent annually in April and foreign market prices rose by 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.4 percent in April.



