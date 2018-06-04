

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter after easing in the previous two quarters, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent sequentially in the March quarter, faster than fourth quarter's 0.2 percent rise, which was revised up from 0.1 percent.



During the third quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 0.5 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure increased 0.1 percent over the quarter, while gross fixed capital formation plunged by 28.1 percent.



Exports climbed 1.4 percent, while imports declined by 2.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 2.3 percent in the first quarter from 2.0 percent in the December quarter.



Without adjustment, the annual GDP growth accelerated from 1.8 percent to 2.4 percent.



