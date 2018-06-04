

4 June 2018



PayPoint plc (the 'Company')



NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED BONUS PLAN AND LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN



2018 Deferred Bonus Plan Awards



The Company announces that on 4 June 2018 in accordance with the rules of the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan (the 'DBP'), the Remuneration Committee has granted the following deferred bonus awards to executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMRs') under the DBP.



In accordance with the rules, DBP awards are granted on 4 June 2018 at a price of £10.10 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:



+------------------+-----------+ | Director | DBP Award | +------------------+-----------+ | Dominic Taylor | 24,260 | +------------------+-----------+ | Rachel Kentleton | 5,062 | +------------------+-----------+



+-----------------+-----------+ | PDMRs | DPB Award | +-----------------+-----------+ | Jon Marchant | 2,175 | +-----------------+-----------+ | Katy Wilde | 1,357 | +-----------------+-----------+ | Lewis Alcraft | 1,784 | +-----------------+-----------+ | Mugur Dogariu | 1,546 | +-----------------+-----------+ | Susan Court | 1,684 | +-----------------+-----------+ | Tim Watkin-Rees | 5,353 | +-----------------+-----------+



The release of DBP awards to participants is dependent upon continuous employment for a period of three years from the date of grant.



2018 Long Term Incentive Plan Awards



The Company further announces that on 4 June 2018, the Remuneration Committee has granted the following conditional share awards to executive directors and PDMRs under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP').



In accordance with the rules, LTIP awards are granted on the 4 June 2018 at a price of £10.10 per share (being the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:



+--------------------+------------+ | Executive Director | LTIP Award | +--------------------+------------+ | Dominic Taylor | 87,023 | +--------------------+------------+ | Rachel Kentleton | 39,071 | +--------------------+------------+



+---------------+------------+ | PDMR | LTIP Award | +---------------+------------+ | Jon Marchant | 11,417 | +---------------+------------+ | Katy Wilde | 7,195 | +---------------+------------+ | Lewis Alcraft | 10,395 | +---------------+------------+ | Mugur Dogariu | 3,261 | +---------------+------------+ | Susan Court | 8,885 | +---------------+------------+ The release of LTIP awards to participants is dependent upon the 'total shareholder return' performance of the Company relative to its comparator group, and the 'earnings per share' performance of the Company; both performance conditions measured over a three year period from the date of grant. In accordance with the Company's remuneration policy, the awards to executive directors are subject to a further retention period, following a vesting of the LTIP awards, which will end on the fifth anniversary of the date of grant.



Enquiries: Susan Court Company Secretary PayPoint plc Tel: +44 (0)1707 600316 -end-



