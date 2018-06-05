

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in Japan continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 51.0.



That's down from 52.5 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, backlogs of work fell amid new order growth slowdown - although firms continued to expand workforce numbers.



Output price inflation eased despite a quicker rise in costs.



Nikkei also said that Japan's composite PMI fell to 51.7 in May from 53.1 in April.



