

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) announced Tuesday that it has renewed its contract with SMEDAR (Greater Rouen joint waste disposal authority) to operate the VESTA waste-to-energy plant under a six-and-a-half-year contract worth 116 million euros.



The new contract includes optimized operation of the facility and the provision of supervisory systems to SMEDAR to manage this facility which is now an integral part of the region's energy mix



VESTA can handle and recover up to 325,000 metric tons of household and assimilated waste collected from across the region. Treated in three furnace lines at a very high temperature, the waste generates up to 180 GWh/year of electricity of which 125 GWh/year - the equivalent of the city of Rouen's consumption - is sold to the French electricity grid.



Patrice Dupray, President of SMEDAR, said, 'Working with the delegated authority, this renewal provides us with the opportunity to review all our operation parameters in order to maximize the plant's overall performance. The ultimate aim is to make electricity production more efficient and improve the supply of thermal power to the Vésuve district heating network.'



