

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd (SOL) announced, for the first-quarter, the company now expects revenue in the range of $40 to $45 million. ReneSola had previously anticipated revenue in the range of $30 to $35 million. The company expects to formally announce its first-quarter results on June 20, 2018.



The company also commented on the '2018 Solar PV Power Generation Notice' issued by the Chinese government ministries. ReneSola's CEO Xianshou Li said, 'Our existing projects will continue to receive the subsidies to which they are entitled. Our future projects will also benefit from a likely significant decline in prices for equipment and construction in the second half of 2018. Furthermore, commercial/industrial electricity prices are higher in the eastern provinces in which our DG projects are mainly deployed.'



