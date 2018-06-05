

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) presented the additional positive results from the company's phase II clinical trial of OPRX-106 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. OPRX-106 is a plant cell-expressed recombinant human tumor necrosis factor receptor II fused to an IgG1 Fc domain, in development for oral administration.



In the trial, the key efficacy endpoints were met at week 8. No anti-drug antibodies were detected. OPRX-106 was safe and well tolerated with only mild to moderate adverse events, which were transient in nature.



'We are very pleased by these excellent results, particularly with respect to the significant percent of patients demonstrating mucosal healing and clinical remission at eight weeks. OPRX-106 may bring a new therapy paradigm in the ulcerative colitis space potentially offering better safety, longer term efficacy and oral administration in place of most therapies which are administered via injection and infusion and bear serious safety concerns,' said Moshe Manor, Protalix's President and CEO.



