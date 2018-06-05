

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person| | |closely associated with them (PCA) | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Geraint Jones | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Chief Financial Officer | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial Notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction| | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Admiral Group plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place| | |where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B02J6398 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ | |Nature of the transaction |Acquisition of 138 Ordinary Shares | |b)| |under the dividend reinvestment plan| | | |under the Admiral Group Approved | | | |Share Incentive Plan | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Prices(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------+ | | |£19.29 |138 | +--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (Single Transaction) | | | | | |d)| * Aggregated value | | | | | | | | * Price | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |1(st) June 2018 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Admiral Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0DJ58B02J639R12



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX