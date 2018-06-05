sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,40 Euro		+0,53
+1,18 %
WKN: 865177 ISIN: US0382221051 Ticker-Symbol: AP2 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,272
45,302
16:18
45,27
45,31
16:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLIED MATERIALS INC
APPLIED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLIED MATERIALS INC45,40+1,18 %