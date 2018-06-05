

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in New York in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials say.



Spade, 55, was found hanging from a scarf in her Park Avenue apartment around 10:30 am officials reported. According to WNBC, a note was found nearby, but the contents of the note weren't immediately released.



Spade, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, has a husband, Andy, and a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, who was born in 2005.



Spade had launched her company with her husband in their apartment in the 1990s. Their first retail shop opened in the New York's SoHo. The Spades sold a majority share of the business to Neiman Marcus in 1999 and the rest to Liz Claiborne in 2006.



