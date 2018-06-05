

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UnderArmour and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's signature shoe The Rock's Project Rock 1 shoes, which was launched on May 28, hit stores on Monday and sold out in 30 minutes.



According to the company, the red, white and blue color scheme of the shoe is in honor of the nation's service men and women. The shoe is priced at $120.



Under Armour will restock the shoes on June 28, which will be the global launch.



'We like to think of Dwayne as our motivator of the masses,' said Adrienne Lofton, senior vice president of global brand management at Under Armour.



UnderArmour said Johnson took part in nearly every step of the 18-month process while the shoe was being developed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX