

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced a five-year collaboration to research the use of Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapeutics in animals and discover new veterinary treatments. Regeneron has granted Zoetis a license for its VelocImmune antibody technology, which Zoetis will use to develop monoclonal antibodies modified for species-specific use in companion and livestock animals.



Regeneron will receive a license fee, approval and sales milestone payments and royalties on any potential veterinary treatments.



