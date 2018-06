BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK), a pharmaceutical company, said Wednesday that its shareholders have approved all agenda items with a large majority that were put to a vote by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting or AGM held today in Frankfurt/Main.



STADA Arzneimittel noted that 73.5 percent of the voting share capital were represented at the 2018 AGM.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX