

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - Rhoen-Klinikum AG's (RKKPF.PK) Chief Executive Officer Stephan Holzinger confirmed the outlook for the current financial year as well as the operative and strategic challenges. For 2018 the Company expects revenues in the amount of Euro 1.24 billion plus/minus 5 percent.



For 2018 the hospital group expects a much higher amount for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between 117.5 million euros and 127.5 million euros in comparison with 2017 - positively influenced by the agreement with the university hospital in Giessen and Marburg (UKGM) regarding separate accounting as well as other effects.



The actions of the members of the Board of Management, Stephan Holzinger (98.31 percent), Prof. Dr. Bernd Griewing (98.31 percent), Martin Menger (99.99 percent) and Dr. Martin Siebert (99.99 percent) who were in office in financial year 2017, and the members of the Supervisory Board who were in office in 2017 have been formally approved at the Annual General Meeting.



The executive board member Jens-Peter Neumann who was in office in financial year 2016 and 2017, on the other hand, has not been formally approved.



The sum of about 14.7 million euros from the 2017 net distributable profit will be used for the distribution of a dividend of Euro 0.22 per non-par share; this corresponds to a dividend payout ratio of approx. 40 percent. With this ratio Rhoen-Klinikum AG safeguards its medium-term ability to make investments yet also allows its shareholders to participate in the future success of the Company.



The company said it is putting its new campus concept into practice in an ideal manner for the first time at its headquarters. By the end of 2018 there will be new buildings constructed on the hospital campus designed as centres for in-patient and out-patient medical care setting innovative and revolutionary standards not only in hospital architecture but also in both out-patient and in-patient medical care with state-of-the-art medical equipment.



The company stated that Most of the clinics will then be under one roof allowing ever closer links between the different therapeutic approaches in healthcare. The new integrated building complex will shorten distances between medical specialists reflecting the overall process of patient care in a modular system - encompassing both prevention and out-patient and in-patient acute and rehab care as well as broader healthcare services.



The company is also pushing on with its digitalization strategy in order to be able to offer faster diagnoses and treatments along with improved medical history records, by using state-of-the-art clinical information systems, electronic patient records and new digital instruments.



