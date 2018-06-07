

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, announced Thursday that it has acquired NTA Monitor or NTA, a network security and assurance services provider, based in the UK and Malaysia. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The company expects the acquisition of NTA will build its presence in the UK security assurance and certification space, a major cyber security market in the world. The deal will also strengthen and enlarge the company's current footprint in the global network assurance and cyber security certification market.



NTA specialises in the provision of penetration testing, compliance certifications, training and auditing solutions, helping organisations to minimise cyber security risks across their supply chains. NTA employs 48 people across the UK and Malaysia and in 2017 generated revenues of about 3.2 million pounds.



André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek, said, 'The demand for cyber security Assurance services will continue to grow rapidly as the regulatory environment intensifies and organisations look to secure their networks.'



