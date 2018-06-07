

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced 10 scientific abstracts from the company's portfolio of cystic fibrosis medicines. The company said, collectively, the data support the potential disease-modifying benefits of treating the underlying cause of CF.



The company said the data from the ongoing Phase 3, open-label ARRIVALstudy show that treatment with KALYDECO (ivacaftor) resulted in substantial decreases in mean sweat chloride as well as improvements to multiple efficacy endpoints, suggesting the potential to preserve pancreatic function and modify the course of CF beginning in children as young as one year of age. In addition, final annual analyses of the completed, five-year, post-approval observational safety study of KALYDECO show that patients taking KALYDECO had lower risk of death, transplantation, hospitalization and pulmonary exacerbations compared to patients who were matched on age, gender and genotype class who did not receive KALYDECO.



The company also presented results from an interim analysis of the ongoing, 96-week EXTEND Phase 3 rollover study of tezacaftor/ivacaftor combination, approved in the U.S. as SYMDEKOTM (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor). The company said its analysis shows that the initial improvements in lung function observed in the Phase 3 EVOLVE study of patients homozygous for F508del were sustained for up to 48 weeks. Treatment was well-tolerated, demonstrating a safety profile consistent with that observed in the pivotal EVOLVE and EXPAND studies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX