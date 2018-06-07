

Summit Therapeutics plc ('Summit' or the 'Company')



Result of Annual General Meeting



Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 7 June 2018 - Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today have been passed. The results of the proxy votes lodged in advance and at the meeting will be available shortly from the Investors section of Summit's website, www.summitplc.com.



About Summit Therapeutics Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications in neuromuscular and infectious diseases for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is currently conducting clinical programmes focused on the neuromuscular disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the infectious disease C. difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).



Contacts



Summit



Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951



Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office) +1 617 225 4455



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Adviser)



Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson



N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000



Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer



Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500



Freddy Crossley, Corporate Finance



MacDougall Biomedical Communications (US) Tel: +1 781 235 3060



Karen Sharma ksharma@macbiocom.com



Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700



Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / summit@consilium-comms.com



Lindsey Neville / Philippa Gardner



-END-



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Summit Therapeutics plc via GlobeNewswire



A0DKWDBN40HZ0R25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX