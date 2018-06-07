sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,11 Euro		-0,14
-0,55 %
WKN: PSM777 ISIN: DE000PSM7770 Ticker-Symbol: PSM 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,071
25,099
16:15
25,07
25,10
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE25,11-0,55 %