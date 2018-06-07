

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF.PK) said Thursday that its Chief Operating Officer, Christof Wahl, 53, will leave the Company under mutual consent as of July 31, 2018.



Christof Wahl joined ProSiebenSat.1 Group in February 2015 and was first responsible for the Digital Entertainment business as Managing Director. As of May 1, 2016, he was appointed to the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE as Chief Operating Officer responsible for Digital Entertainment.



