

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) said Friday that the European Commission or EC has approved a new indication for Prolia, or denosumab, for the treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adult patients at increased risk of fracture.



The EC approval is based on the positive results of a Phase 3 study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of Prolia, compared with risedronate in patients receiving glucocorticoid treatment. This is the third indication in Europe for Prolia for the treatment of patients at increased risk of fractures.



'We are pleased that today's EC approval provides physicians with a new treatment option for bone loss associated with the use of glucocorticoid medications. As a leader in bone health with more than 20 years of osteoporosis research experience, we believe that Prolia can address a critical treatment need for patients with glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis in Europe and globally,' said Sean Harper, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.



Amgen noted that the Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study evaluated the safety and efficacy of Prolia compared with risedronate in patients receiving glucocorticoid treatment.



The study included two patient groups: those on sustained glucocorticoid therapy and those newly initiating glucocorticoid therapy.



The study met the primary endpoint - percent change from baseline in lumbar spine bone mass density or BMD at 12 months, assessing non-inferiority. It also met all secondary endpoints - the percent changes from baseline in lumbar spine and total hip BMD at 12 and 24 months, assessing superiority.



